Bosque River Chapter of DRT to meet

Special to the Reporter

The Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the First Presbyterian Church of Stephenville.

The program will be about the Texas Rangers. In addition, the chapter will celebrate the Nov. 3 birthday of Stephen F. Austin, considered the Father of Texas.

Another Honor Day that will be recognized is Nov. 6, which marks the founding of the oldest women's patriotic organization in Texas, The Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT). On Nov. 6, 1891, a group of 16 women formalized a vision to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved and maintained the independence of Texas.

Plans will be made to mark the grave of a man or woman who honorably served the Republic of Texas. A decision will be made about which book to donate to a school library.

For information on joining the organization, go to www.drtinfo.org or call chapter registrar Carol Dismuke (972) 977-7727.