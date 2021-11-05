Somervell County Sheriff's Office report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports
Oct. 25- Nov. 1
• Arnold, Axle Blaze, 29, Benbrook; warrant
• Sanchez, Erick, 20, Nemo; driving while intoxicated
• Stivers, Hayden, 17, Glen Rose; warrant
• Ferguson, Stefanie, 43, Joshua; warrant
• Ericson, Amy Kristin, 53, Granbury; warrants
• Lynch, Nicole Rachell, 33, Erath County; warrants
• Douglas, Amanda Leigh, 38, Granbury; warrants
• Schott, Christopher, 37, Somervell County; warrant
• Rodriguez, Romaldo, 37, O’Donnell; possession of a controlled substance; warrant
• Bowles, Katherine, 23, Glen Rose; warrant
• Banuelos, Jerry Jr., 40, Glen Rose; public intoxication
Crashes
• Oct. 25: N. FM 56; CR 321; minor accident
• Oct. 27: 1000 block of S SH 144; minor accident
• Oct. 29: 100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
• Oct. 30: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
• Oct. 31: 400 block of SW Big Bend Trail; hit and run
Fires
• Oct. 29: 1800 block of CM 203; unknown fire
• Oct. 29: 5800 block of N SH 144; unknown fire
• Oct. 29: 2600 block of CR 407; brush fire
• Oct. 31: 1000 block of CR 2027; brush fire