Somervell County Sheriff's Office report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Oct. 25- Nov. 1

Somervell County Sheriff's Office patch

• Arnold, Axle Blaze, 29, Benbrook; warrant

• Sanchez, Erick, 20, Nemo; driving while intoxicated

• Stivers, Hayden, 17, Glen Rose; warrant

• Ferguson, Stefanie, 43, Joshua; warrant

• Ericson, Amy Kristin, 53, Granbury; warrants

• Lynch, Nicole Rachell, 33, Erath County; warrants

• Douglas, Amanda Leigh, 38, Granbury; warrants

• Schott, Christopher, 37, Somervell County; warrant

• Rodriguez, Romaldo, 37, O’Donnell; possession of a controlled substance; warrant

• Bowles, Katherine, 23, Glen Rose; warrant

• Banuelos, Jerry Jr., 40, Glen Rose; public intoxication

Crashes

• Oct. 25: N. FM 56; CR 321; minor accident

• Oct. 27: 1000 block of S SH 144; minor accident

• Oct. 29: 100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

• Oct. 30: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

• Oct. 31: 400 block of SW Big Bend Trail; hit and run

Fires

• Oct. 29: 1800 block of CM 203; unknown fire

• Oct. 29: 5800 block of N SH 144; unknown fire

• Oct. 29: 2600 block of CR 407; brush fire

• Oct. 31: 1000 block of CR 2027; brush fire