4 GRHS choir members to perform at TMEA

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose Varsity Choir members Avril Tovar, Kayla Hughes, Weston Henry and Gracie Smith are performing at the TMEA All-State Audition Round 2, Friday at Benbrook Middle School.

To move on to the second round and if they are selected in the top seven of their voices sections, they will advance to the final round to be held Jan. 8, at Texas Woman’s University.

The choir, aka the Voice of Glen Rose, worked with Dr. Troy Robertson, choir director at Tarleton State University, and vocal professor Dr. Iwao Asakura last week on music, vocal techniques and polish music. Asakura also worked with the four auditionees.

They also worked on their upcoming repertoire and song “Mary Did You Know” for the choir’s Dec. 13 Christmas concert.

• Choir officers announced: President/Alto Section Leader, senior Daja Lauderdale; Secretary/Tenor Section Leader senior Christian De La Cruz; Uniform Manager junior Gracie Smith; Equipment Manager senior Calvin Cunningham; Librarian, freshman BrookLynn Peterson; Soprano Section Leader, senior Jillian Kirkley; and Bass Section Leader Russell Lem were named officers.

“The officers are hard at work running the basic duties of the choir program such as fitting for uniforms, organizing the music library, setting up the stage for concerts and pep rallies, or leading their section in rehearsal to prepare for the concert,” Glen Rose choir director Sam Teal said.

• Choir concert Saturday: The Glen Rose Choral Department is hosting the TMEA Region 5 and Region 7 Small School Choirs Clinic and Concert on Saturday at the GRHS Auditorium. A total of 112 singers from the combined regions will spend the day working with a special conductor and then perform a concert for the community and friends at 4:30 p.m.

• Christmas concert: The Glen Rose High School and Junior High Christmas Concert will be held Monday, Dec. 13 at 7:15 p.m. at the Glen Rose HS Auditorium. At the free concert, attendees will hear such Christmas songs as “Duermete Mi Nino,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know”, and “Carol of the Bells.”