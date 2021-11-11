Optimist Club names youths of the month

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Optimist Club named its Youths of the Month for October and Hazel Hawkins and DeShawn Magana were the recipients from Glen Rose High School, and Kailey Kissel and Josh Yzaguirre were the recipients selected from Glen Rose Junior High.

Hawkins is in the top 3% in her class and will graduate with 52 dual credit hours. She plans on attending Cornell University.

She is a three-time academic all-district from tennis and basketball. She is also a two-time all-district first-team selection and the Sixth Man of the Year. She holds the school record for 3-point field goal percentage.

She is a captain of the Lady Tiger basketball team, president of the FBLA, historian for the Spanish Club, and National Honor Society secretary.

Magana is a drum major for the Tiger Pride Band; vice president of HOSA and FBLA, and a member of NHS.

He was selected for All-State band as a sophomore and has attended the State Solo and Ensemble competition twice.

He has a 3.77 GPA and will graduate with 35 dual credit hours. He plans on attending Tarleton State University.

Kissel is on A-B honor roll and is involved in art, UIL and athletics.

Yzaguirre is involved in basketball, video gaming and enjoys spending time with his family.