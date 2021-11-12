Residents can now sign up up for city’s TextMyGov

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The city of Glen Rose has added another tool to its belt when it comes to communicating with city and area residents.

In July, the Glen Rose City Council improved the notification system, TextMyGov, and after beta testing, it’s now ready for city and area residents to sign up for it.

“We already have several means of communication, but the goal is to continue to add to them so that we can contact as many citizens as possible when needed,” Glen Rose city councilperson Dee Conrad said.

TextMyGov, which was researched and presented to the council by intern John Hague, will cost the city $3,500 in the first year with a one-time $1,000 set-up fee and $2,500 for 50,000 text messages per year (additional messages may be purchased if needed). After the first year, the cost will be $2,500.

Conrad said more effective means of communication were concerns for her before she was elected to the city council.

“Like most of my neighbors, I sat bundled up at home during the February freeze,” she said. “Fortunately, I was able to access Facebook to get some updates, and then I would text those updates to my neighbors who didn’t have access to them. I knew then we needed to look for opportunities to improve and expand our communication.”

Now, she’s glad there are more measures in place.

“I believe this tool is going to be a huge benefit for our citizens,” she said. “It’s easy to sign up with, taking less than a minute start to finish, and it reaches you wherever you are because it contacts you by cellphone.”

Individuals can sign up to receive notifications via text message and opt-in to the general notifications and emergency notifications by texting GRINFO to 91896, and texting GRURGENT to 91896.

After the initial keyword is sent, individuals will receive a confirmation message asking to reply YES to verify the opt-in.

Individuals will receive up to four text messages a month with a notification for each alert category selection.

“We can expand the use as we need to,” Conrad said. “This means we can listen to our citizens and adjust how and when to use the system based on their feedback.”

Message and data rates for individual cellphone carriers will apply. Text HELP for more contact information.

The city has added the sign-up information to its website, Facebook page and has posted notices at the front desk at City Hall.

During Glen Rose ISD’s Big Event in late October, the city asked the district to distribute fliers to area businesses.

In addition, the city is looking at making arrangements with the Somervell Citizen Center to have a small team on hand to help individuals who aren’t tech-savvy to sign up. The date and time will be announced later.

The city will be adding it to the water bill, and is currently looking into doing a mass mailing as well.

“I don’t know if there is any one silver bullet, but I definitely think this will help close a communication gap,” Conrad said.