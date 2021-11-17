District receives highest mark for financial accountability

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose ISD received the highest grade when it comes to financial responsibility.

For the 17th time in the 18-year history of the Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system, GRISD received an “A” for “Superior Achievement” when the results were released earlier this week.

“We are very pleased with Glen Rose ISD’s Schools FIRST rating,” Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo said. “This rating shows that our district is making the most of our taxpayers’ dollars.”

Glen Rose ISD is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the GRISD admin building (1102 Stadium Drive) to discuss GRISD’s rating on the state’s financial accountability system.

“Superior Achievement” is the highest state ranking for the district’s quality financial and reporting system.

The rating is based on the financial data for the fiscal year 2020.

“This rating shows that Glen Rose ISD’s schools are accountable not only for student learning, but also for achieving these results cost-effectively and efficiently,” Overbo said.

The Texas Education Agency assigns 1 of 4 financial accountability ratings to Texas school districts, with the highest being “A” for “Superior Achievement”, followed by “B” for “Above-Standard Achievement”, “C” for “Standard Achievement” and “F” for “Substandard Achievement.”

The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.