Alvarado man dies in Somervell County crash

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — A crash in Somervell County on Wednesday afternoon left one man dead.

According to Sgt. Richard Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety. David A. Hanks, 69, of Alvarado, died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a Peterbilt truck.

Hunter said Hanks was driving a 2012 Ford F150 and was stopped at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and CR 308 and failed to yield the right-of-way to the westbound tractor-truck that was towing a semi-trailer.

Hanks was transported to Texas Health Resources Hospital in Cleburne where he later died from his injuries.

William E. Parnell, 50, of Cleburne, was the driver of the Peterbilt and was not injured.