Glen Rose community news in brief

GRABC hosting tailgate party Friday

The Glen Rose Athletic Booster Club is hosting a tailgate party from 4-6 p.m. on Friday in front of the GRHS auditorium. There will be free pizza and dessert.

The club’s apparel trailer will be open for fans to purchase gear to wear at the Tigers’ playoff game on Saturday with Pleasant Grove.

Shoo-Fly hosting Santa Claus

Shoo-Fly on the Square is hosting Santa’s Soda Shop Christmas on Dec. 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your camera and get your photo taken with Santa.

Shoo-Fly will also be accepting donations of canned goods to benefit the Somervell County’s PaPa’s Pantry.

‘The Majesty of Christmas’ at The Promise

The Promise in Glen Rose will present "The Majesty of Christmas" Dec. 3-4, and it will have inspiring original music, live animals, and a talented cast.

This powerful musical work will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free of charge. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Bring blankets and get ready to witness the story of the birth of Christ.

Businesses, organizations needed for Heritage Park lighting

The Glen Rose Somervell County Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting ready to Light Up Heritage Park, and it is looking for a few businesses or organizations to sponsor buildings this year.

If you are interested in decorating, please contact Kelly Harris or Tiffany Hall at the CVB by calling (254) 897-3081.

Heritage Christmas Market set for Dec. 4

Paluxy Heritage Park will host the Heritage Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4, from noon to 8 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season as you shop with vendors, visit with Santa at his workshop at the pavilion, take a carriage ride around Heritage Park and visit The Old Lanham Mills School House and The Telephone Building.

The park will also be decorated with beautiful decorations and lights for the month in December.

If you would like to be a vendor for the Christmas Market, please email Tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us.

Merry & Bright parade set for Nov. 27

The City of Glen Rose and Somervell County will kick off the holiday season at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, with the Merry & Bright Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at Glen Rose High School and continue down Barnard Street to the Downtown Square and eventually finish at the United Methodist Church.

If you would like to have a float in the parade, please email Tiffany Hall at tiffany.hall@co.somervell.tx.us or stop by the Glen Rose Somervell County CVB office located at 100 NE Barnard Street to pick up a form.

Sign-ups being taken for Big Chill golf tourney

Sign-ups are still be accepted for the Big Chill two-person scramble (blind flighted) golf tournament to be held Dec. 11 at Squaw Valley Golf Course. Registrations run through Dec. 6, and the first 60 teams are in. Cost is $250 per team but the team must bring two unwrapped toys, or $180 per team if they bring in a new bicycle.

Play will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.

For more information, contact Steve Heppler at steve.heppler@co.somervell.tx.us, by calling (254) 897-7956 or logging on to www.squawvalleygc.com.