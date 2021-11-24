North Texas Community Foundation announces grants to local initiatives

Special to the Reporter

FORT WORTH — North Texas Community Foundation announces the recipients of two recent grant cycles, awarding more than $207,000 to area nonprofits.

A total of $116,000 has been awarded to 14 organizations through the Anita Berry Martin Memorial Fund. The grants support a range of needs from programming to operations. Established in 2013, the Anita Berry Martin Memorial Fund is an endowment that makes grants in the areas of land conservation, equine therapy and equine welfare.

The following organizations were awarded funding through the Anita Berry Martin Memorial Fund in 2021:

• All Star Equestrian Foundation: To support veterinary expenses, farrier services, supplements and feed for their herd.

• Botanical Research Institute of Texas: To support a pilot project around sustainable ranching and publication of findings.

• Camp Fire First Texas: To provide funding for Title 1 schools to attend the Texas Outdoor Education Center.

• City of Weatherford: To support the pasture renovations and provide a safe space for the rescued equine.

• Fossil Rim Wildlife Center: For the purchase of a bulldozer to help protect, conserve, and re-establish native Texas habitat through juniper management and planting native grass.

• Great Plains Restoration Council: To support a weeklong prairie restoration work event utilizing the participants in the Restoration Not Incarceration™ program.

• MHMR Visions: To provide equine therapy for the teens in the residential treatment center.

• National Wildlife Federation: To help the recovery of monarch butterflies through empowering Fort Worth ISD students, teachers and community members to create milkweed habitats.

• Parker County Sheriff’s Office: To provide specialized veterinary services for abused and neglected horses in Parker County.

• Stars and Strides Therapeutic Riding Center: To support veterinary expenses and farrier services for elderly equine.

• S.T.E.P.S With Horses: For general operations support.

• University of North Texas Foundation: To reestablish, protect and conserve 85 acres of prairie lands at Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area.

• Victory Therapy Center: To support veterinary expenses and farrier services of their equine.

• Wings of Hope: To provide agricultural and facility improvements for the equine in their care.

Through the Helen D. and R.E. Wallace Foundation Fund, North Texas Community Foundation awarded grant funding totaling $91,360 to 17 area animal welfare programs. Additional funding is reserved to assist emergency rescue initiatives in Johnson and Tarrant Counties. The Helen D. and R.E. Wallace Foundation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations in Tarrant and Johnson Counties aiding in the care of abused, injured, and abandoned animals especially dogs, cats, and horses.

The 2021 grantees include:

• Allie's Haven Animal Rescue: For the veterinary care of abused and neglected dogs.

• Animal Investigation and Response: For supplies to equip the Field Response Team.

• Apollo Support & Rescue: To provide vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, heartworm testing and preventive care.

• Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society: For trainers to evaluate then train rescued horses to be adopted out.

• Buster’s Friends: To support spay/neuter surgeries, specialty animal care and vaccinations.

• Don't Forget to Feed Me: To purchase cat and dog food to distribute to the community.

• Forever Home International Dog Sanctuary: For the veterinary and dental care of the dogs in the sanctuary.

• Friends of Arlington Animal Services: To provide spay/neuter surgeries for feral cats served through the Trap-Neuter-Return program and heartworm treatment for dogs.

• Humane Society of North Texas:

– To support the welfare of equine rescued from cruelty in their Johnson County facility.

– To support the extended care, rehabilitation and adoption preparation for pets rescued from cruelty and neglect.

• Mid-Cities Community Cats: To provide spay/neuter surgeries for feral cats served through the Trap-Neuter-Return program and medication.

• Panther City Feral Cat Coalition: To provide medical care for injured and ill cats who are feral or abandoned.

• Ranch Hand Rescue: To support the care of rescued animals that are incorporated into their counseling program.

• Remember Me Rescue: For veterinary and farrier services of the retired, geriatric race horses in their rescue.

• Saving Hope Animal Rescue Fund: To provide spay/neuter surgeries for the animals in foster care and prepare them for adoption.

• Saving Hope Foundation: To support the Snip, Snip, Hooray! Campaign.

• Spay Neuter Network: To provide spay/neuter surgeries for dogs and cats in Fort Worth.

• Texas Coalition for Animal Protection: To support the Fort Worth Fix program providing spay/neuter services for pets of low-income residents in Fort Worth.

“This year’s grant recipients represent strong, local efforts dedicated to humane treatment, care and well-being of animals and the conservation of land in our region,” says Rose Bradshaw, president and CEO of North Texas Community Foundation. “Organizations in these fields typically have lean operating budgets and limited staff. Thanks to the generosity of donors who have provided endowed support for this important work, local nonprofits will continue protecting our animals and natural environments.”

For more information about the Community Foundation’s grant cycles, visit: https://northtexascf.org/nonprofits/