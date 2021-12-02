Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Businesses, organizations needed for Heritage Park lighting

The Glen Rose Somervell County Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting ready to Light Up Heritage Park, and it is looking for a few businesses or organizations to sponsor buildings this year.

If you are interested in decorating, please contact Kelly Harris or Tiffany Hall at the CVB by calling (254) 897-3081.

Sign-ups being taken for Big Chill golf tourney

Sign-ups are still be accepted for the Big Chill two-person scramble (blind flighted) golf tournament to be held Dec. 11 at Squaw Valley Golf Course. Registrations run through Dec. 6, and the first 60 teams are in. Cost is $250 per team but the team must bring two unwrapped toys, or $180 per team if they bring in a new bicycle.

Play will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.

For more information, contact Steve Heppler at steve.heppler@co.somervell.tx.us, by calling 254-897-7956 or logging on to www.squawvalleygc.com.

Marine Corps, park team to collect for Toys for Tots

The Marine Corps League and Dinosaur Valley State Park have teamed up to offer a Toys for Tots donation site at the park.

Drop off a new and unwrapped toy at Dinosaur Valley State Park through Dec. 11.

Park seeks donations for Bronto's scarf

Dinosaur Valley State Park is seeking donations of a knitted or crocheted section of scarf (10 inches in width and any length you like) to be stitched together to give Bronto a warm scarf this holiday.

Donate your portion by Dec. 9 and the park will unveil Bronto's new look at its Christmas in the Valley celebration on Dec. 11.

Mail your section to: 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose, TX 76043, or come by the park and park employees will make sure the unique gift warms the hearts (and neck) of all visitors.



Christmas in the Valley set for Dec. 11

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting its Christmas in the Valley celebration on Dec. 11.

Join in decorating your own gingerbread dinosaur track, tree ornament, and holiday card. There will also be some tasty Dutch Oven treats.

The park will also be unveiling Bronto's winter scarf from the donations received.

A new, unwrapped toy donated on Dec. 11 will waive entrance fees.

Help decide decorating contest winner

The employees at Somervell County have been busy making things merry and bright.

Help find out who has the most Christmas spirit by deciding the winner of the County Decorating Contest.

Simply watch the videos posted of county offices, and select your favorite by hitting the like button. You can only vote once, so make sure you choose your favorite between now and Dec. 22. The video with the most likes will be the winner.

To view all of the videos, visit the county's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/somervell.co.tx

Barnard's hosting crochet exhibit

Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum is hosting The Texas Crochet Heritage Exhibit on weekends now through Dec. 31. Admission is free.

The Texas Crochet Heritage Exhibit tells stories of Texas women who took part in the fine tradition of American crochet, making doilies, bedspreads, and more with cotton thread and a hook.

See how doilies enriched homes and lives. Read about doily etiquette, doilies in the dowry, and where people found thread and patterns to crochet these beautiful pieces of lace.

The exhibit is curated and created by Suzann Thompson it is funded by a grant from the Summerlee Foundation and managed by the Texas Lakes Trail Region.

Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Closed Christmas Day.