SCSO accepting holiday deliveries at no cost

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For the third consecutive year, the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to help area residents thwart porch pirates.

“Thieves are looking to get an advantage this holiday season by taking packages from porches and driveways in our community,” SCSO said on its Facebook page.

For the month of December, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the SCSO where they will be signed for and held until pick up at no cost during regular business hours on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Packages should be 50 pounds or less.

Residents can order their packages and have them delivered to 750 E. Gibbs, Glen Rose, Texas 76043. After ordering, contact Katy Linnabery at katy.linnabery@co.somervell.tx.us to make her aware a package is on its way.

When it arrives, the resident will be contacted about its arrival.

When picking up a package, government-issued photo ID is required in addition to the proof of purchase. If a package is addressed to a minor, proof of guardianship or a child identification must be presented by the parent or guardian.

The SCSO will not be responsible for any damaged packages that may be delivered to the office.

For more information, contact Linnabery via email.