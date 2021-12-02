Somervell County Sheriff's Office report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 22-29

Jail Log

• Sibley, Leann, 51, Kyle, Texas; driving while intoxicated

• Hope, Jamie Shannon, 33, Quitman, Texas; warrant

• Brandon, Tylor Thomas, 19, Granbury; warrant

• Williams-Lowery, Jayla E., 34, Walnut Spring; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance

• Powell, Jake, 31, Somervell County; driving while intoxicated

• Pearce, Brian Steven, 37, Gatesville; warrant

• Herrera, Matthew Joe, 35, Granbury; warrant

• Garcia, Sonia Cantu, 56, Lake Worth; driving while intoxicated

• Foster, Kenneth Edward, 63, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

• Burt, Paul Joseph, 32, San Antonio; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a dangerous drug; possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia

Crashes

• Nov. 23: East H56/FM 200; minor accident

• Nov. 23: 200 block of Live Oak; minor accident

• Nov. 24: 200 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

• Nov. 24: 1300 block of CR 2008; accident with injury

• Nov. 24: 4500 block of West H67; hit and run

• Nov. 25: 8400 block of FM 205; minor accident

• Nov. 25: 8800 block of East US H67; minor accident

• Nov. 26: North FM 56/CR 321; accident with injury

• Nov. 27: 5000 block of West US H67; accident with injury

• Nov. 27: 6800 block of SH 144; accident with injury

• Nov. 28: NE Barnard Street/NE Big Bend Trail; accident with injury

Fires

No fires reported