Glen Rose Community News in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Blood Drive Friday at GRMC

Glen Rose Medical Center is hosting a blood drive on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at 1021 Holden St., Glen Rose.

COVID-19 antibody testing is available for all donors.

Also, those donating blood have a chance to win a new Chevy Spark.

For more information, contact Lisa Andersen at 254-897-2215 ext. 441 or by email at landersen@grmf.org.

Adopt an Angel

Cherokee Rose Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is collecting gifts for Adopt an Angel now through Dec. 17 to be given to the center’s residents.

Please contact Magean at (254) 897-7361 on how and where to donate or to find out what items would be best to donate.

Somervell County Day at Fossil Rim

Somervell County residents or those who work in Somervell County can receive free admission into Fossil Rim Wildlife Center on Saturday with proof of residence or employment in the county and by bringing in two cans of non-perishable food items that will go to support the Somervell County Food Bank.

Squaw Valley hosting Merry Christmas Family Golf Scramble

Squaw Valley Golf Course is hosting a Merry Christmas Family Golf Scramble on Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.

Sign-ups are due by Dec. 17. The cost is $65 per person. Lunch is included.

To sign up call the Golf Shop at 254-897-7956 or email Steve Heppler at steve.heppler@co.somervell.tx.us.

A Thrill of Hope set for Jan. 29

A Thrill of Hope event organized by Glen Rose High School Student Hannah Balkenbush will be held Jan. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium.

The event will feature David Platt, Tomi Grove and Sandy Hennip

For more information, log on to athrillofhope.net. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $10.

The event supports Unbound North Texas, an organization that fights human trafficking. Last year, the event raised $5,572.

Dino Hills hosting Electric Groove

Dino Hills Disc Golf Farm in Glen Rose is hosting Electric Groove Music and Art Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Join Dino Hills for an out-of-this-world intimate festival experience while diving into the rhythmic wonderland of electronic dance music, mesmerizing visuals, fire and flow performers, fresh food and juice, art, vendors and exclusive VIP packages.

Tickets can be purchased at electricgroovefest.com.

BX3 hosting Christmas Toy Drive

BX3 Services LLC is hosting its third annual Christmas Toy Drive on Monday, Dec. 20 at 307 English St., Glen Rose.

Please bring new unwrapped toys or blankets for children in shelters, families in need and hospitals.

For more information, contact Alan Burch at 254-396-1756.

Experience Destination Bethlehem

Rainbow Baptist Church and New Creation Community Church in Rainbow is hosting Destination Bethlehem Dec. 13-16 between 6-8 p.m.

Bring your family to experience a live reenactment of the gift of Jesus Christ.

The tour, which is at 1571 N. FM 200 in Rainbow, takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.

For more information, call 254-897-2121.

Christmas in the Valley set for Saturday

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting its Christmas in the Valley celebration on Saturday.

Join in decorating your own gingerbread dinosaur track, tree ornament, and holiday card. There will also be some tasty Dutch Oven treats.

The park will also be unveiling Bronto's winter scarf from the donations received.

A new, unwrapped toy donated on Saturday will waive entrance fees.

Help decide decorating contest winner

The employees at Somervell County have been busy making things merry and bright.

Help find out who has the most Christmas spirit by deciding the winner of the County Decorating Contest.

Simply watch the videos posted of county offices, and select your favorite by hitting the like button. You can only vote once, so make sure you choose your favorite between now and Dec. 22. The video with the most likes will be the winner.

To view all of the videos, visit the county's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/somervell.co.tx

Barnard's hosting crochet exhibit

Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum is hosting The Texas Crochet Heritage Exhibit on weekends now through Dec. 31. Admission is free.

The Texas Crochet Heritage Exhibit tells stories of Texas women who took part in the fine tradition of American crochet, making doilies, bedspreads, and more with cotton thread and a hook.

See how doilies enriched homes and lives. Read about doily etiquette, doilies in the dowry, and where people found thread and patterns to crochet these beautiful pieces of lace.

The exhibit is curated and created by Suzann Thompson it is funded by a grant from the Summerlee Foundation and managed by the Texas Lakes Trail Region.