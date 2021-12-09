Beta Mu Delta holds November meeting

Submitted to the Reporter

Beta Mu Delta Chapter 14854 met on Nov. 11, 2021, in the home of Carolyn Stegall.

It was decorated in the fall/Thanksgiving spirit. Her co-hostess was Phyllis McMillin. Prior to the dinner, the members enjoyed beverages and appetizers. Each lady brought food to share for the annual Thanksgiving meal.

After the wonderful meal, the meeting got underway. Members present were: Ymke Condy, Pam Hirsch, Melodie Isham, Peggy Lytle, Phyllis McMillin, Carolyn Stegall and Karen Wells. All members were pinned.

As part of the Chapter’s Service Section Ymke Condy announced that the new “Little Library” that Dennis McMillin built was now in front of the Century 21 office in Glen Rose. The public is encouraged to stop by the office and borrow a book or donate one. Other locations being explored are Brookshire’s and David’s grocery stores. Beta Mu Delta is currently working with both Glen Rose nursing homes to provide Christmas gifts for their residents.

Under new business, a ceremony was held to honor, Melodie Isham with the Silver Circle Degree as she reached the 25-year membership achievement. She was presented with a special pin, certificate, and a yellow rose. This is a major accomplishment for any member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

For the cultural aspect, as the meeting was held on Veterans Day, a Veterans Trivia game was played. Pam Hirsch, Melodie Isham, and Ymke Condy won prizes for the most correct answers.

The meeting concluded with plans for the December Christmas Social to be held at The Drover Hotel in the Fort Worth Stockyards.