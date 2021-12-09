Coaches hand out Tiger Excellence Awards

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

Coaches from the fall sports at Glen Rose HS handed out their Tiger Excellence awards on Monday night at the Glen Rose Athletic Booster Club Fall Sports Banquet at the Somervell County Expo Center.

Recipients are: Jorge Mendoza (boys cross country); Daylyn Cassidy, Lily Melton (girls cross country); Chloe Hampton (team tennis); Camdyn Hinton (volleyball); and Hudson White (football). Some athletes were not available for photos.

Former Glen Rose High School standout Derek Thompson, who graduated from GRHS in 2009 and played football collegiately at the University of North Texas, was the event’s guest speaker.

Also, Max Hood was the recipient of the GRABC’s Run-Out Flag Award.

The event was catered by The Beehive Cafe.