Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Jail Log

• Locke, Patrick Edward, 49, Somervell County; fleeing police officer; reckless driving

• Barfield, Jason Heath, 48, Granbury; warrant

• Garfield Jr., Don Earl, 52, Glen Rose; warrant

• Johnson, Garland Scott; 53, Granbury; possession of marijuana

• Zapata, Salvador, 33, Somervell County; warrant

• Daugherty, Andrea Sue, 39 Cleburne; warrant

• Coufal, Casey Ray, 37, Rogers, Texas; warrant

• Stapleton, Cody Price, 28, Granbury; driving while intoxicated; striking fixture/highway landscape

• Donjuan, Brandon, 23, Houston; warrant

• Barber, Dylan Lee, 24, Glen Rose; warrant

• Farris, Serena Nicole, 38, Alvarado; warrant

• Raus, Summer Renee, 30, Granbury; warrant

• Davidson, Lizbeth Marie, 30, Glen Rose; assault

• Davis, Ron Cornelius, 36, Glen Rose; public intoxication

Crashes

• Nov. 29: 7100 block of FM 205l hit and run

• Nov. 29: 1000 block CR 333; hit and run

• Dec. 1: 6100 block of South SH 144; minor accident

• Dec. 1: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; accident with injury

• Dec. 2: FM51 / FM205; hit and run

• Dec. 2: 1700 block of South SH 144; minor accident

• Dec. 3: 1000 block of CR 344; minor accident

• Dec. 3: 1500 block of CR 1004; minor accident

Fires

• Nov. 29: 2200 block of Green Meadow Drive; brush fire

• Dec. 1: 5100 block of CR 2013; brush fire

• Dec. 2: 400 block of East Elm Street; structure fire