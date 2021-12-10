Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report
Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Jail Log
• Locke, Patrick Edward, 49, Somervell County; fleeing police officer; reckless driving
• Barfield, Jason Heath, 48, Granbury; warrant
• Garfield Jr., Don Earl, 52, Glen Rose; warrant
• Johnson, Garland Scott; 53, Granbury; possession of marijuana
• Zapata, Salvador, 33, Somervell County; warrant
• Daugherty, Andrea Sue, 39 Cleburne; warrant
• Coufal, Casey Ray, 37, Rogers, Texas; warrant
• Stapleton, Cody Price, 28, Granbury; driving while intoxicated; striking fixture/highway landscape
• Donjuan, Brandon, 23, Houston; warrant
• Barber, Dylan Lee, 24, Glen Rose; warrant
• Farris, Serena Nicole, 38, Alvarado; warrant
• Raus, Summer Renee, 30, Granbury; warrant
• Davidson, Lizbeth Marie, 30, Glen Rose; assault
• Davis, Ron Cornelius, 36, Glen Rose; public intoxication
Crashes
• Nov. 29: 7100 block of FM 205l hit and run
• Nov. 29: 1000 block CR 333; hit and run
• Dec. 1: 6100 block of South SH 144; minor accident
• Dec. 1: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; accident with injury
• Dec. 2: FM51 / FM205; hit and run
• Dec. 2: 1700 block of South SH 144; minor accident
• Dec. 3: 1000 block of CR 344; minor accident
• Dec. 3: 1500 block of CR 1004; minor accident
Fires
• Nov. 29: 2200 block of Green Meadow Drive; brush fire
• Dec. 1: 5100 block of CR 2013; brush fire
• Dec. 2: 400 block of East Elm Street; structure fire