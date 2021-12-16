Glen Rose Community News in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Squaw Valley hosting Merry Christmas Family Golf Scramble

Squaw Valley Golf Course is hosting a Merry Christmas Family Golf Scramble on Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.

Sign-ups are due by Dec. 17. The cost is $65 per person. Lunch is included.

To sign up call the Golf Shop at 254-897-7956 or email Steve Heppler at steve.heppler@co.somervell.tx.us.

A Thrill of Hope set for Jan. 29

A Thrill of Hope event organized by Glen Rose High School Student Hannah Balkenbush will be held Jan. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium.

The event will feature David Platt, Tomi Grove and Sandy Hennip.

For more information, log on to athrillofhope.net. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $10.

The event supports Unbound North Texas, an organization that fights human trafficking. Last year, the event raised $5,572.

BX3 hosting Christmas Toy Drive

BX3 Services LLC is hosting its third annual Christmas Toy Drive on Monday, Dec. 20 at 307 English St. in Glen Rose.

Please bring new unwrapped toys or blankets for children in shelters, families in need and hospitals.

For more information, contact Alan Burch at (254) 396-1756.

Barnard's hosting crochet exhibit

Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum is hosting The Texas Crochet Heritage Exhibit on weekends through Dec. 31. Admission is free.

The Texas Crochet Heritage Exhibit tells stories of Texas women who took part in the fine tradition of American crochet, making doilies, bedspreads, and more with cotton thread and a hook.

See how doilies enriched homes and lives. Read about doily etiquette, doilies in the dowry, and where people found thread and patterns to crochet these beautiful pieces of lace.

The exhibit is curated and created by Suzann Thompson it is funded by a grant from the Summerlee Foundation and managed by the Texas Lakes Trail Region.

Ring in the New Year with Sugarbiscuits

Right in the New Year with Sugarbiscuits on the Square (115 Elm Street) with its First Ever Biscuits & Crazy New Year’s Party on Dec. 31 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

There will be a midnight toast and live entertainment.

All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is $20.22.

For more information visit www.sugarbiscuitsandcompany.com.

Oakdale Park hosting Gingerbread Decorating Park

Oakdale Park is hosting gingerbread decorating party on Saturday from 2-3 p.m., and at 7 p.m. they will be showing “The Polar Express.”

For more information, contact Oakdale Park at (254) 897-2321.

Dinosaur Valley State Park Dino Dive

The sixth annual DVSP Dino Dive will be held Saturday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m.

Meet at the Rock Beach by the Main Track Site (signs will be out to help navigate the area, and make sure to bring a towel, water, change of clothes and costumes and fun outfits.

Make your reservation for the medal at dvsp.com/dino-dive (all fees included.