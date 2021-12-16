GRISD taking precautions amid social media threats on schools nationwide

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — In reaction to threats on social media of violence to schools nationwide, Glen Rose ISD has taken the following safety precautions for Friday, the final day of school before the Christmas break.

According to the GRISD website, all students K-12 will not be permitted to bring backpacks or bags to school, and students in high school and junior high will only be permitted to bring their MacBooks.

“The safety and well-being of all Glen Rose ISD students are always a top priority,” Glen Rose Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo said in a letter to parents. “In order to make sure that every student receives an exceptional education in a safe and supportive learning environment, we strive to ensure that our classrooms are safe from anyone who may attempt to cause fear, disruption or alarm.”

In addition, all students, grades 6-12, who do not ride a bus, will have to enter the building through the main entrance, the website says.

“The district leadership team, campus administration and local law enforcement continue to work together to ensure that all Glen Rose ISD safety and security protocols are implemented and executed,” Overbo said. “Glen Rose ISD will continue to provide student guidance and build awareness around student safety. We appreciate your partnership in helping us provide a safe and supportive learning environment.”

In the letter, Overbo petitions for the help of parents and guardians of each GRISD student.

“Glen Rose ISD asks for your partnership in building awareness regarding safety concerns,” he said. “Please talk to your child and help prevent perceived threats sent via social media, text messages, email or in person.”

He also stressed the seriousness of threats, even if they are just jokes.

“Perceived or implied threats to a Glen Rose ISD school, student or staff member, even as a prank, will be investigated by the school and law enforcement that may result in school and/or criminal consequences depending on the severity of the incident,” he said.

In the letter, he also spoke of possible actions if GRISD policies and procedures are not followed.

“Possession of prohibited items and misuse of technology resources and the internet violate the Glen Rose ISD Student Code of Conduct and are subject to disciplinary action,” he said.

Overbo said disciplinary actions may include: in- or out-of-school suspension; expulsion; district alternative education placement; or criminal charges.

“Parents are asked to take the following steps to support the safety and wellness of your children over the winter break and throughout the school year,” he said in the letter.

Monitor your child’s online and social media behavior; talk to your children about the consequences of posting inappropriate content or threats through social media; encourage your child to be an upstander and make responsible decisions, he said.