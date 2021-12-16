Somervell County public safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Jail Log

Dec. 6-12

• Rodriuguez, Fidel Jr., 31, Glen Rose; serving 338 days (concurrent)

• Moss, Caleb Dwane, 40, Glen Rose; warrant

• Carrillo-Martines, Juan, 36, Denver, Colorado; public intoxication

• Donjuan, Brandon, 23, Houston; warrant

• Morrow, Melanie Nicole, 43, Hico, warrant; possession of a controlled substance

• Green, Coleen, 54; Walnut Springs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance

• Grover, Billy Ray Jr. 48, Somervell County; warrant; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance

• Dupuis, Sarah Lynn, 40, League City; disorderly conduct

• Thompson, Shelby Adam, 37, Springtown; warrant

Crashes

• Dec. 7: 8400 block of E US H67; minor accident

• Dec. 9: 7800 block of E US H67; minor accident

• Dec. 11: 100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

• Dec. 11: 300 block of Cedar Street; hit and run

Fires

• Dec. 9: 1200 block of Pleasant View Road; brush fire

• Dec. 10: 11000 block of W. US H67; vehicle fire

City of Glen Rose

Animal Shelter Report

Nov. 1-30

• Total animals brought in: 45 (29 cats, 16 dogs)

• Total animals adopted: 7 (5 cats, 2 dogs)

• Total animals died in shelter: 1 (dog)

• Total animals euthanized: 24 (16 cats, 8 dogs)

• Total animals reclaimed: 5 (1 cat, 4 dogs)

• Total animals transferred out: 18 (14 cats, 4 dogs)

Glen Rose PD Monthly Report

Nov. 1-30

• Nov. 20: criminal mischief at Glen Rose Inn & Suites; traffic control on Paluxy Bridge for Christmas decorations

• Nov. 28: Assisted and participated in Christmas parade; accident in the 1100 block of NE Big Bend Trail

19 citations

Glen Rose Permits/ Code Department

November Report

• Building permits issued (addition, alteration, repair): 5

• Certificates of occupancy: 2

• Electrical (new, remodel): 10

• Garage Yard Sale: 7

• Irrigation/backflow: 1

• Mechanical (repair): 2

• Plumbing (repair-replace, new) 4

• Sign (sign permit, temp. business, permanent): 4

Inspections

• Brick-Rock tie: 1

• Certificate of occupancy: 4

• Driveway approach: 4

• Electrical rough in: 4

• Final building: 1

• Final electrical: 1

• Final HVAC: 1

• Final IBF: 1

• Final Plumbing: 3

• Foundation: 3

• Framing: 3

• HVAC rough-in: 1

• New sign - final: 2

• Plumbing rough-in: 2

• Pool - bonding on walk around: 2

• Temp meter loop: 3