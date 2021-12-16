Somervell County public safety report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Jail Log
Dec. 6-12
• Rodriuguez, Fidel Jr., 31, Glen Rose; serving 338 days (concurrent)
• Moss, Caleb Dwane, 40, Glen Rose; warrant
• Carrillo-Martines, Juan, 36, Denver, Colorado; public intoxication
• Donjuan, Brandon, 23, Houston; warrant
• Morrow, Melanie Nicole, 43, Hico, warrant; possession of a controlled substance
• Green, Coleen, 54; Walnut Springs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance
• Grover, Billy Ray Jr. 48, Somervell County; warrant; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance
• Dupuis, Sarah Lynn, 40, League City; disorderly conduct
• Thompson, Shelby Adam, 37, Springtown; warrant
Crashes
• Dec. 7: 8400 block of E US H67; minor accident
• Dec. 9: 7800 block of E US H67; minor accident
• Dec. 11: 100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
• Dec. 11: 300 block of Cedar Street; hit and run
Fires
• Dec. 9: 1200 block of Pleasant View Road; brush fire
• Dec. 10: 11000 block of W. US H67; vehicle fire
City of Glen Rose
Animal Shelter Report
Nov. 1-30
• Total animals brought in: 45 (29 cats, 16 dogs)
• Total animals adopted: 7 (5 cats, 2 dogs)
• Total animals died in shelter: 1 (dog)
• Total animals euthanized: 24 (16 cats, 8 dogs)
• Total animals reclaimed: 5 (1 cat, 4 dogs)
• Total animals transferred out: 18 (14 cats, 4 dogs)
Glen Rose PD Monthly Report
Nov. 1-30
• Nov. 20: criminal mischief at Glen Rose Inn & Suites; traffic control on Paluxy Bridge for Christmas decorations
• Nov. 28: Assisted and participated in Christmas parade; accident in the 1100 block of NE Big Bend Trail
19 citations
Glen Rose Permits/ Code Department
November Report
• Building permits issued (addition, alteration, repair): 5
• Certificates of occupancy: 2
• Electrical (new, remodel): 10
• Garage Yard Sale: 7
• Irrigation/backflow: 1
• Mechanical (repair): 2
• Plumbing (repair-replace, new) 4
• Sign (sign permit, temp. business, permanent): 4
Inspections
• Brick-Rock tie: 1
• Certificate of occupancy: 4
• Driveway approach: 4
• Electrical rough in: 4
• Final building: 1
• Final electrical: 1
• Final HVAC: 1
• Final IBF: 1
• Final Plumbing: 3
• Foundation: 3
• Framing: 3
• HVAC rough-in: 1
• New sign - final: 2
• Plumbing rough-in: 2
• Pool - bonding on walk around: 2
• Temp meter loop: 3