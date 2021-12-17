Council approves vision statement for city

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose City Council voted 5-0 in its meeting Tuesday night for the city’s new vision statement that they all agree best represents the town as it now is and what they want it to continue to be as it grows.

“It is clear from both the previous comprehensive plan and the ongoing dialogue within town that most acknowledge that since we are seeing growth increase, there is concern about getting swallowed up in growth as we’ve seen in so many other cities,” Glen Rose City Councilwoman Dee Conrad said.

“While some change is welcome, we cannot lose the core of who we are – a unique, family-friendly, small town steeped in history and blessed with beautiful natural surroundings.”

The vision statement: “Glen Rose: A welcoming and unique, family-oriented community committed to preserving our natural beauty and historic, small-town charm.”

“Not unlike a mission statement for a company, we as elected officials need to be constantly reminded of what we want Glen Rose to look like,” said Glen Rose Mayor Pro Tem Chip Joslin.

During her run for city council, Conrad said the topic she was most often asked about was growth in Glen Rose, and she campaigned on shepherding balanced and smart commercial development.

“To make sure we meet that commitment, it’s imperative that we have an updated and effective comprehensive plan. One of the first steps in creating a comprehensive plan is articulating a vision for the city’s future. The comprehensive plan will then be designed with a goal of meeting this vision statement.”

The Council, along with city staff, the Preservation Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission met as a group and came up with the vision statement.

“We were able to collectively agree on many of the things that are important to our town like family, nature, history and the small-town charm that we all want to preserve for our citizens,” Joslin said.

• No action: There were three items on the agenda in which they took no action because they want more information before making a decision:

- No Parking Zone Ordinance for NE Barnard Street adjacent to Glen Lake Camp and plans for supplemental parking for Big Rocks Park.

- A plaque or stone in memory of former Glen Rose city employee Tom Heap on the River Walk.

- Adopting an amended interlocal agreement for Hotel Occupancy Tax services.

• City closed: The City of Glen Rose will be closed Dec. 24-27 in observance of Christmas and will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day.