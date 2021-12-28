Optimist Club honors youths of the month

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Right before the Christmas break, the Glen Rose Optimist Club honored four Glen Rose ISD Youth of the Month for December.

Zoee Johnson and Connor Homrighaus were the honorees from Glen Rose High School, while Kime Fraser and Sam Reedy were the recipients from Glen Rose Junior High.

Johnson, who plans to attend the University of Texas or Baylor, is in the top 10% in her class and is on the A honor roll while taking dual credit, AP and honors classes. She is a co-section leader in the band; WIT vice president; FCCLA vice president of finance and class records; editor in chief of the yearbook; senior class president; and NHGS vice president.

She is a two-time area marching contest qualifier and two-time state solo and ensemble qualifier. She was also academic all-district in tennis. She will graduate with 55 college hours.

Homrighaus is on the AB honor roll and plans on attending Tarleton State University. He will graduate with 40 college hours.

He is the market manager of the robotics team and member of the National Honor Society.

Fraser is part of the LDE Quiz team, in second year of vet science and first year of showing goats in FFA. She is also a member of the track team.

Reedy has been to state in FFA and DI, and was an all-star cast member in UIL one-act play.