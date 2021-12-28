Two from Granbury injured in plane crash in Somervell County

Reporter Staff

Two people were injured on Saturday when the small plane they were in crashed in Somervell County.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the single-engine bi-plane struck a power line and crashed into the Brazos River.

The male pilot, 60, and a 73-year-old woman, both from Granbury, were taken by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital with unknown injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation, according to DPS.