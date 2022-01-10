County under 90-day burn ban

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After a specially called Somervell County Commissioners Court meeting on Jan. 6, the county is now under a burn ban for outdoor fires by issue of Somervell County Judge Danny L. Chambers.

“It will last for 90 days unless for some reason drought conditions change and we cancel it,” Chambers said.

In late December, Somervell County Fire Chief Brian Jones asked Chambers and the court to consider implementing the burn ban, especially with the uptick in brush fires in the last couple of months.

“Many counties around us have already implemented one,” Chambers said. “We had lagged behind hoping for rain.”

From Dec. 21-Jan. 8, SCFD has responded to nine brush fires.

It’s the first burn ban in the county since 2020, Chambers said.

Commissioners Tammy Ray, Dwayne Johnson and Jeff Harris voted in favor of the burn ban. Commission Wade Busch was absent.

The order, however, does not prohibit burning activities readied to public health and safety that are authorized by the TCEQ: firefighter training; public utility, natural gas or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or burns that are prescribed by a burn manager certified by code.