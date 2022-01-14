Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Extension offices hosting multi-landowner program series

A multi-county Landowner Program Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Hood County Extension Office in Granbury.

Check-in for the program opens at 5:30 p.m., and the educational program starts at 6 p.m.

Adam Mann, private lands biologist in Palo Pinto with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will be presenting on wildlife tax valuation. Mann will cover the wildlife tax exemption, process of getting the exemption and management practices for the exemption.

Mann will be available as well as agriculture and natural resources agents from Somervell, Hood and Johnson counties for any questions attendees may have.

RSVP for this program to the Somervell County office at (254) 897-2809 by Jan. 24.

This event is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension New Landowner Committee in Johnson, Somervell and Hood counties.

A Thrill of Hope set for Jan. 29

A Thrill of Hope event organized by Glen Rose High School Student Hannah Balkenbush will be held Jan. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium.

The event will feature David Platt, Tomi Grove and Sandy Hennip.

For more information, log on to athrillofhope.net. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $10.

The event supports Unbound North Texas, an organization that fights human trafficking. Last year, the event raised $5,572.

Dates for Glen Rose soccer sign-ups

The Glen Rose Soccer Association will be holding sign-ups at Sundown Subs on Jan. 27, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Sign-ups are also available online at glenrosesoccer.net.