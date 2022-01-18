GRISD to monitor COVID numbers, remains open

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Following the four-day weekend for students in Glen Rose ISD, the district’s COVID-19 numbers have dipped slightly, but officials will continue to keep a close eye on the figures.

As of Tuesday morning, the GRISD website listed 33 student cases and eight staff cases with 19 student cases and four staff cases at the Glen Rose Junior High. Glen Rose High has seven student cases and one staff case, while Glen Rose Intermediate has five student cases and one staff case, and Glen Rose Elementary has two student and two staff cases.

While many districts throughout the state have chosen to close, GRISD will remain open — at least for now.

“The No. 1 goal of Glen Rose ISD continues to be to provide a safe learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Trig Overbo said in a letter to faculty and staff last week. “We are going to continue to press on and keep our doors open to educate the students who are present. However, we also understand that things may change quickly.”

On the Thursday prior to the long weekend, Overbo said there were a total of 35 student cases of COVID-19 throughout the district and 13 staff cases.

Glen Rose Junior High had the largest number of cases with 25 total (21 student, four staff), while at the GRHS there were 12 (eight student, four staff), Glen Rose Elementary six (two student, four staff), and Glen Rose Intermediate four (four student).

“We will continue with our current cleaning protocols and proactive sanitation,” Overbo said. “Also, Germblast was here in November and will be back in March.”