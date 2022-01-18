GRMC, Concord partner to increase patient care

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose Medical Center and Concord, a physician-owned and operated organization that specializes in quality emergency department provider management, have teamed to provide increased health care to Somervell County and surrounding areas.

The partnership, which began Dec. 1, 2021, will ensure 24-hour emergency department coverage for those visiting the Glen Rose Medical Center.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Glen Rose Medical Center,” said Kyle Sheets, MD, and Concord founder and CEO. Concord has always strived to provide the highest quality of care possible to the communities that we serve. Glen Rose Medical Center’s commitment to increasing patient satisfaction fits perfectly with our mission and vision for the community in and around Glen Rose.”

According to GRMC, the new partnership will bring in new, highly qualified emergency physicians with proven track records for patient care.

“The emergency providers have been thoroughly vetted and understand the needs of the community around Glen Rose,” said GRMC in a press release. “These physicians also place the highest degree of importance on the courteous and professional treatment of patients.”

In addition, GRMC said, “patients will have a better billing experience as Concord honors balance billing laws and the No Surprises Act to ensure patients will not receive requests for high out-of-pocket payments beyond allowable amounts as determined by any applicable deductibles and co-pays.”

GRMC, COVID-19 STATEMENT: “In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, please keep in mind that our emergency rooms (ERs) and urgent care centers are for those needing higher levels of care. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us ensure our facilities are ready for those who need care most during this time,” said GRMC’s Facebook page.

“If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, please contact your primary care physician for available testing in a clinical setting.

“If a member of your household, friend or loved one has tested positive for COVID and you have had direct contact with them and are experiencing COVID-like symptoms assume you are also positive for COVID. Please follow CDC guidelines for quarantine. Please seek medical attention if you become seriously ill, have difficulty breathing or condition has worsened.

“We urge the community to help us and each other by getting vaccinated, getting boosted, distancing and wearing a mask.”