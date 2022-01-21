Glen Rose education briefs

Glen Rose Reporter

Mims named to honor roll at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO — More than 170 Angelo State University student-athletes, including Jocelyn Mims of Glen Rose, have been recognized for their work in the classroom by being named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2021 fall semester.

The LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of each fall and spring semester. To be eligible, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 grade point average (GPA) for the current semester and be on the roster of their respective teams.

Mims is majoring in pre-nursing at ASU.

ASU also boasted 62 student-athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2021 fall semester. See more details at angelosports.com and on the LSC website.

Montgomery named to BSC President's Honor Roll

BISMARCK, N.D. — Miles Montgomery of Glen Rose has been named to the President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Fall 2021 semester at Bismarck State College.

"Our BSC community is so proud of the students named to the Fall 2021 President's Honor Roll. At a time, and in a world, where we are facing challenges on so many levels, we're so proud of our students rising to their possibilities and not allowing the challenges to interfere with their academic goals," says BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.