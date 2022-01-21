Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Jail Log

Jan. 12-18

• Campbell, Heath 51, Granbury; warrant

• Bruce, Tracy Henslee, 38, Glen Rose; warrant

• Goodall, Tyler Lee, 38, Azle; warrant

Somervell County Sheriff's Office patch

Crashes

• Jan. 13: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• Jan. 13: FM 51/FM 205; minor accident

• Jan. 13: E. USH 67/SH 144; accident with injury

• Jan. 15: 8000 W US 67; hit and run

Fires

• Jan. 14: 3300 block of CR 302; vehicle fire

• Jan. 15: 300 block of Paluxy Street; brush fire

• Jan. 15: 3400 block of County Line 1008; brush fire

• Jan. 16: 6900 block of USH 67; brush fire