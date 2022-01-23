GRISD to host free internet safety seminar for parents, students

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose ISD and Protect Young Eyes will be hosting seminars for students and parents concerning cellphone use and internet safety.

“The Digital Culture of Kids” will help parents and students learn the benefits of creating digital trust, developing greater confidence for the digital age, and learning about the hardware and software tools available to use as support.

“In the ever-changing world that we live in, we see many, many different ways that this can affect our kids’ lives whether it's time-use on a device or safety,” Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo said. “We've asked this company to come in and talk to our parents and give them some tools to use to monitor and skills to use to talk with their kids.”

The free, in-person seminar will be held Feb. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. at the GRISD auditorium. A link to register can be found on the GRISD website at www.grisd.net.

“I’ve had experience with this company before, and it was a really good experience,” Overbo said.

According to the seminar information, PYE has made more than 1,300 presentations on internet safety to various groups.

On Feb. 22, PYE will make presentations to students K-12 during instruction time.

“They're gonna adapt it to age-appropriateness, and it's pretty short, like 20 minutes, for those younger grades,” Overbo said. “With the older grades, they'll talk about predators online and use in general.”