Somervell County attorney Lucas injured in accident

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Somervell County attorney Andrew Lucas was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital following a major accident Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Richard Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Neal Leigh Daniel, 62, of Kingsland, was traveling east on U.S. 67 in the outside lane when an unidentified vehicle that was on County Road 406 made a right turn in from of Daniel, who was driving a 2019 Freightliner TT towing a semitrailer.

The news release states that Daniel applied the brake to avoid a collision. Lucas, 49, who was driving behind Daniel in a 2021 Ford Bronco, “failed to control speed striking the rear of Daniel’s trailer.”

Hunter said the Bronco became lodged under the trailer and dragged the vehicle about 200 yards.

Lucas, 49, was flown by helicopter to Harris Methodist-Downtown, and as of Sunday afternoon, his status is unknown. Daniel was uninjured in the accident that occurred at 9:05 a.m. Friday.

According to Hunter, at this time, no charges have been filed.