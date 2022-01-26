Glen Rose Optimist Club January Youths of the Month

Glen Rose Reporter

The Glen Rose Optimist Club recently named its youths of the month for January. Two students are from Glen Rose High School and two from Glen Rose Junior High.

Glen Rose High School senior Kylie Frush was recently named Youth of the Month for January by the Glen Rose Optimist Club. She hopes to attend Army West Point.

Glen Rose High School senior Aiden Gartrell was recently named Youth of the Month for January by the Glen Rose Optimist Club. He plans to attend Mary Hardin-Baylor or Tarleton State University.

Glen Rose High Junior High School student Avery Power was recently named Youth of the Month for January by the Glen Rose Optimist Club.

Glen Rose High Junior High School student Charles Debnar was recently named Youth of the Month for January by the Glen Rose Optimist Club.