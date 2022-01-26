GRISD putting ESSER funds to good use

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose ISD was given close to $2 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Emergency Fund, and now district officials are using those funds to close the education gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a wide variety of things that you can use it for, so we have used it quite a bit on technology and for personnel,” GRISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo said.

At least 20% of the funds must be used to address the leading loss through evidence-based interventions. Overbo said the plan for use of the GRISD ESSER III funds was developed with staff, community and stakeholder input.

Specifically, the GRISD plan includes an additional English/language arts position; intervention specialist for math and reading; counselors to support mental health and academic need; instructional aides; facilities and operations personnel; supplemental after school programs; summer learning activities; and cleaning and hygiene supplies.

In all, the district will have until 2024 to spend the allotted funds of $1,745,131, and it cannot just put it in the bank, Overbo said.

“There are definitely some strings attached to it and hoops we had to jump through, but obviously it was good for good for our district and other districts to get these funds,” Overbo said.

GRISD’s portion came from nearly $18 billion in federal relief funds made available to Texas Public Schools.