Candidate application packets now available for city election

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Three seats on the Glen Rose City Council are up for election, and candidate applications are currently available for those interested in getting their name on the ballot.

Candidate application packets are available now until 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 during regular business hours at Glen Rose City Hall, 201 NE Vernon St.

The council seats of TJ Walker, George Freas and Kelly Harris are up for election.

Walker and Freas were elected last November in a special election for the unexpired terms of Julia Douglas, who was voted in as mayor, in the May election, and the seat of Dennis Moore, who resigned.

According to Glen Rose City Secretary Stephanie McDonald, Walker is the only person who has filed as of Wednesday.

A drawing for a place on the ballot will be held on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers at city hall.

To run for city council, a candidate must be 18; must have resided in the state for one year before the filing deadline, and six months in the city (or ward) prior to the filing deadline; and must be a registered voter in territory elected from by the filing deadline.

Election Day is scheduled for May 7.

• Somervell County Election: The last day to register to vote for the Somervell County primary election is Jan. 31.

Early voting for the March 1 primary election will begin Feb. 14 and run through Feb. 25 from 8-5 p.m. (and 8-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19) at the Somervell County Annex Conference Room located at 206 Elm Street.

On Election Day, voting for precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be held at the Somervell County Expo Center, 202 Bo Gibbs Drive, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Positions up for election: county judge; district clerk; county clerk; county treasurer; Commissioner for Precinct 2 (Dwayne Johnson, Richard Talavera, Norm Planer); Commissioner for Precinct 4 (Wade Busch, Randall Bozarth); justice of the peace Precinct 1; and justice of the peace for Precinct 2.