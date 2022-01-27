City starts off year with strong sales tax allocation

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The city of Glen Rose has started off the New Year with flying colors in terms of monthly sales tax allocation.

Earlier this month, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar distributed almost $1 billion in sales tax revenue to local governments, and Glen Rose received its highest January amount ever with $140,720.76.

The January total is 28.28% higher over January 2021 when the city received $109,714.93, and that was some $25,000 more than January 2020.

The highest recorded January prior to this year was in 2009 when the city received $140,080.54, and that year, the city received a total of $1,210,062.11.

If this year’s initial allotment is any indication of what the future holds, the city could surpass 2021’s record total of $1,640,193.11.

The January payment also marks the 21st consecutive month the city has received more than $100,000.

Hegar distributed $992.9 million to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, a 26.8% increase over January 2021.

The January allocation is based on sales made in November by businesses reporting tax monthly.

By comparison, Granbury is up 29.49% over January 2021, and Cleburne (29.03%), Stephenville (23.86%) and Hico (19.98%) are up as well.