Somervell County attorney Lucas dies from injuries

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — According to Sgt. Richard Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Somervell County attorney Andrew Lucas died Friday night from injuries suffered in a major car accident one week prior.

Hunter said Neal Leigh Daniel, 62, of Kingsland, was traveling east on US 67 in the outside lane when an unidentified vehicle that was on County Road 406 made a right turn in front of Daniel, who was driving a 2019 Freightliner TT towing a semitrailer.

A news release states that Daniel applied the brake to avoid a collision. Lucas, 49, who was driving behind Daniel in a 2021 Ford Bronco, “failed to control speed striking the rear of Daniel’s trailer.”

Hunter said the Bronco became lodged under the trailer and dragged the vehicle about 200 yards.

Lucas, 49, was flown by helicopter to Harris Methodist-Downtown. Daniel was uninjured in the accident that occurred at 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 21.

According to Hunter, at this time, no charges have been filed.