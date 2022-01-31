Somervell County experiences record 5 COVID-19 deaths in January

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — According to Somervell County Local Health Authority Steven J. Vacek, M.D., January 2022 tied with August 2021 for the most COVID-19 deaths in the county with five — equaling the August 2021 total — and the county currently has 170-190 active COVID-19 patients.

A Glen Rose Medical Center news release states the county has had 1,925 cases of COVID-19 and a total of 31 deaths. Currently, there are around 170-190 COVID-19 cases in the county as of Jan. 25.

Vacek said the fatality rate in the county is 1.61% compared to 1.38% in the state of Texas.

“Both of these numbers have started to drop due to the high volume of new cases, and relatively low number of fatalities due to omicron,” he said, also stating that the CDC and state of Texas are reporting that almost all of the cases are being caused by the new variant.

“The data shows that patients infected with this virus are, in general, less sick than with delta, or other variants,” he said. “Obviously, it is still making some patients very sick, as hospitalizations continue to be elevated across all of Texas at this time.”

Vacek said most of the deaths, illnesses and hospitalizations in the county and across the state are occurring with people who are not vaccinated.

“The data shows that 80% of hospitalizations, 90% of ICU/ventilator patients, and 98%+ of fatalities are occurring in unvaccinated patients,” Vacek said. “Due to the increased contagiousness of the omicron variant, more vaccinated individuals are experiencing breakthrough cases.”

He also said hospitalizations throughout the state are stabilizing.

“ICU beds continue to be filled at a higher rate than hospital beds in general. About 1 out of every 4 COVID patients in the hospital is in an ICU bed,” Vacek said. “Over 2,700 hospital ICU beds are currently caring for patients ill with COVID-19.”

He said there are 13,291 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals with 1,551 on ventilators.

“Patients continue to have a much higher risk of complications and/or death from the disease, compared to the risk of complications from the vaccines,” Vacek said. “If you would like to get vaccinated, please start by calling your doctor’s office, or your pharmacy. Vaccines are readily available at this time for anyone aged 5 and up.”

He is continuing to urge individuals to continue to practice social distancing, avoiding crowds when indoors, practicing good hand hygiene, staying home from school or work when feeling sick and wearing a mask.

“Masks are not perfect, but if you are ill and must go out, wearing a mask will help decrease the chance that you could infect someone else in your community or household,” Vacek said.

He said N-95 or KN95 masks are preferred, followed by disposable surgical masks. Cloth masks and gaiters are the least effective, but still are better than nothing, he said.

He is hopeful that the county will see a decline in numbers.

“The omicron variant may have peaked already, both in Somervell County and in Texas,” Vacek said. “Compared to this time last week, active cases seem to have dropped by about 22.5% in our county.”

In Glen Rose ISD, as of Sunday, the district website indicates there are only two active student cases in the district and both are at Glen Rose Junior High School, and one active staff case at Glen Rose High School.