Granbury woman dies in head-on crash Saturday; GR man arrested

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — A 37-year-old Glen Rose man has been arrested following a two-car accident Saturday that left one person dead and two more injured.

According to Sgt. Richard A. Hunter, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Juan Manuel Carrillo Martinez, was traveling south on State Highway 144 in a 2011 Jeep Liberty and failed to navigate a turn and crossed the center stripe and struck a 2018 GMC pick-up truck head-on.

Aimee Elisabeth Prater, 30, of Granbury, died from injuries suffered in the accident, while Christopher J. Prater, 34, also of Granbury, and a 2-year-old passenger were transported to hospitals in Fort Worth. Both were treated and released.

Martinez, who Hunter said was intoxicated, was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released from the hospital.

Martinez is currently being held in the Somervell County Jail on a $250,000 bond on an intoxication manslaughter charge and an ICE hold.