McDonald steps aside, GR looking for new city secretary

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose City Secretary Stephanie McDonald wore many hats during her seven years with the city, and her recent departure means there are big shoes to fill at City Hall.

“Stephanie has been a real asset to the city. She has been a valued member of our leadership team and I have enjoyed working with her,” Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said. “She will be missed. I feel confident in saying that all of us at the city wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

McDonald’s last day was Feb. 4, however, Leamons said she has agreed to help the city during this transitional period by continuing to work for the city on a part-time basis.

McDonald, who was named city secretary in November 2018 to replace Terri Johnson, first began working for the city in November 2014 in the building department, and she stepped in where needed.

“Stephanie did an excellent job of keeping that operation organized and managing the Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission meetings,” Leamons said. “It was there where Stephanie began handling several matters, which are normally handled by IT staff. She carried those extracurricular activities with her to the City Secretary's chair.”

In addition to customer service and public relations, Leamons said McDonald led the front office in transitioning to new accounting, payroll, municipal court and utility billing software, to a new website host and to a new municipal ordinance, agenda and minutes platform.

Deputy City Secretary Rosario Sosol will be the interim city secretary while the city searches for McDonald’s replacement.

“We have posted the position on TML's (Texas Municipal League) website and are working to get it posted on the Texas Municipal Court Clerks Association website,” Leamons said. “Again, due to the labor market situation, I suspect it will take some time to fill this position."