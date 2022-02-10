3 GR debate teams advancing to state

Special to the Reporter

Three teams from the Glen Rose High School debate team qualified for the state meet after winning the Cross X District 6-4A Team debate meet last week.

The team of John Hague, who won the best speech in the district, and Jody Keahey placed first, while Paisley Evans and Avery Gray took second, and both teams are advancing to state in Austin in March.

The team of Alex Newman and Aiden Gartrell placed third and will also be advancing to state as well.

The second alternate team of Hannah Balkenbush and Race Turner placed fourth.

Glen Rose defeated the teams from Brownwood, Stephenville, Lampasas and Gatesville.