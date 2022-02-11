Somervell County Sheriff’s Office report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Jail Log
Jan. 25-Feb. 7
• Barnard, Samuel Lane, 28, Glen Rose; warrants
• Harkcom, Tryston, 24, Glen Rose; warrant
• Romero, Erika Imelda, 40, Stephenville, driving while intoxicated
• McDonald, Christopher, 38, Glen Rose; public intoxication
• Hoffman, Jared James, 29, Granbury; driving while intoxicated
• Miles, McKensey, 26, Arlington; warrant
• Vargas, Christopher, 31, Fort Worth; warrant
• Layton, Brandon, 23, Somervell County; disorderly conduct; public intoxication
• Mendoza Chavez, Jose, 40, Fort Worth; criminal trespass
• Arrega, Jose Mendoza, 21, Fort Worth; criminal trespass
• Cruz Chavez, Alejandro, 30, Fort Worth; criminal trespass
• Carrillo-Martinez, Juan, 37, Glen Rose; intoxication manslaughter
• Young, Shane Corey, 33, Glen Rose; warrant
Crashes
• Jan. 24: 2100 block of SH 144; accident with injury
• Jan. 26: 600 block of SW Big Bend Trail; accident with injury
• Jan. 26: 2300 block of CR 301; accident with injury
• Jan. 27: SW Big Bend Trail/Stadium Drive; minor accident
• Jan. 28: 2900 block of E USH 67; minor accident
• Jan. 28: 300 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• Jan. 29: 100 block of Elm Street; hit and run
• Jan. 31: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; accident with injury
• Feb. 1: 4400 block of W USH 67; accident with injury
• Feb. 2: 800 block of College Ave.; hit and run
• Feb. 3: 4800 block of N FM 56; accident with injury
• Feb. 5: 5500 block of S SH 144; accident with injury
• Feb. 5: 3000 block of N SH 144; accident with injury
• Feb. 4: CR 313/CR 326; minor accident
• Feb. 4: 4300 block of SH 144; minor accident
• Feb. 7: 800 block of Holden Street; hit and run
• Feb. 7: S SH 144/NE Barnard Street; minor accident
Fires
• Jan. 31: 1500 block of FM 205; brush fire
• Feb. 2: 1300 block of Whisper Lane; unknown fire
• Feb. 5: 1200 block of CR 330; explosion
• Feb. 6: 1400 block of CR 1001; unknown fire
• Feb. 6: 1500 block of CR 314; brush fire