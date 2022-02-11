Somervell County Sheriff’s Office report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Jail Log

Jan. 25-Feb. 7

Somervell County Sheriff's Office patch

• Barnard, Samuel Lane, 28, Glen Rose; warrants

• Harkcom, Tryston, 24, Glen Rose; warrant

• Romero, Erika Imelda, 40, Stephenville, driving while intoxicated

• McDonald, Christopher, 38, Glen Rose; public intoxication

• Hoffman, Jared James, 29, Granbury; driving while intoxicated

• Miles, McKensey, 26, Arlington; warrant

• Vargas, Christopher, 31, Fort Worth; warrant

• Layton, Brandon, 23, Somervell County; disorderly conduct; public intoxication

• Mendoza Chavez, Jose, 40, Fort Worth; criminal trespass

• Arrega, Jose Mendoza, 21, Fort Worth; criminal trespass

• Cruz Chavez, Alejandro, 30, Fort Worth; criminal trespass

• Carrillo-Martinez, Juan, 37, Glen Rose; intoxication manslaughter

• Young, Shane Corey, 33, Glen Rose; warrant

Crashes

• Jan. 24: 2100 block of SH 144; accident with injury

• Jan. 26: 600 block of SW Big Bend Trail; accident with injury

• Jan. 26: 2300 block of CR 301; accident with injury

• Jan. 27: SW Big Bend Trail/Stadium Drive; minor accident

• Jan. 28: 2900 block of E USH 67; minor accident

• Jan. 28: 300 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• Jan. 29: 100 block of Elm Street; hit and run

• Jan. 31: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; accident with injury

• Feb. 1: 4400 block of W USH 67; accident with injury

• Feb. 2: 800 block of College Ave.; hit and run

• Feb. 3: 4800 block of N FM 56; accident with injury

• Feb. 5: 5500 block of S SH 144; accident with injury

• Feb. 5: 3000 block of N SH 144; accident with injury

• Feb. 4: CR 313/CR 326; minor accident

• Feb. 4: 4300 block of SH 144; minor accident

• Feb. 7: 800 block of Holden Street; hit and run

• Feb. 7: S SH 144/NE Barnard Street; minor accident

Fires

• Jan. 31: 1500 block of FM 205; brush fire

• Feb. 2: 1300 block of Whisper Lane; unknown fire

• Feb. 5: 1200 block of CR 330; explosion

• Feb. 6: 1400 block of CR 1001; unknown fire

• Feb. 6: 1500 block of CR 314; brush fire