6 GRISD teams fare well at Destination Imagination competition

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Five Glen Rose ISD teams medaled in engineering, creativity, science, fine arts and service at the Greater FW Destination Imagination competition held Feb. 23 in Midlothian.

A total of six GRISD teams participated in the event involving more than 80 area teams.

The high school teams — Lightweights, and Dungeon Crawlers — brought home the hardware in their categories. Lightweights (junior Walker Andrews, and freshmen Seth Beneze, Preston Andrews and Justyn Winn) won first place in service learning and are advancing to state on March 25-26 in Arlington.

Dungeon Crawlers (senior Zoee Johnson, sophomore Cally Schlabs, and freshmen Conner Jaques and Emma Williams) placed fourth in the engineering challenge.

Three Glen Rose Junior High teams placed in the top six: The Swagsters (Sophia Veno, Emilia Myers, Rebecca Evertson, Leilani Sisco and Lillian Culpepper) placed fourth in a fine arts performance, while Old Ham Productions (Noah Balkenbush, Lily Stover, Gracie Chadwell, Nate Harlin and Aiden Mitchell) placed fourth in the engineering challenge, and The Micronauts (Jack Gartrell, Boyd Statler, Alex Lail, Piper Stover and Crash Myers) placed sixth in the scientific challenge.

The Crazy Aliens (Avery Rost, Justo Flores, Rebekah Evans, Tansleigh Bell and Madelyn Culpepper) represented Glen Rose Intermediate in an engineering challenge.

Laura Veno, Ryan Culpepper and Laura Harlin were the sponsors for these students.