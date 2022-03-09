Brown sworn in as new county attorney

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Somervell County Judge Danny Chambers swore on Trey Brown, J.D., on Tuesday as the new county attorney.

Brown replaces Andy Lucas who died Jan. 28, 2022, from injuries sustained in a major car accident one week earlier.

“It’s bittersweet because we’ve got a great guy taking his position, but it’s sad we had to fill the position,” Chambers said. “Andy will be greatly missed and was a great asset to the county. It’s devastating on that end, but we’re very thankful and fortunate that we have a qualified person taking his position.”

Brown graduated with his doctorate from Texas Wesleyan University in 2003. He worked in private practice for four years before spending 2 1/2 years with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

He has been working with Dale Hanna as the assistant district attorney in Johnson County since 2009 where he worked closely with Lucas, who began work in Somervell County in 2013.

Because county attorney is an elected position, Chambers said Brown, who is currently a resident of Somervell County, will have to receive approval from the Republican Party to be on the November 2022 ballot for Lucas’ unexpired term. In 2023, he’ll have to refile for the 2024 election, and if elected, the office term is four years.