GRHS choir students headed to state competition

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Eight Glen Rose High School students who are part of The Voice of Glen Rose, and an eight-member ensemble with their performance of “Weep O Mine Eyes” have advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest after their performances that the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest held in Aledo late last month.

“I am very excited about the students advancing to state, this is the most we've had advance to state since I've been teaching at Glen Rose,” Glen Rose choir director Samuel Teal said. “Every one of these kids worked very hard. It is a great feat to earn a superior rating and requires a lot of time and effort.”

The state competition will be held on Memorial Day in Austin.

Advancing in solo: senior, Jillian Kirkley; juniors, Avril Tovar, Weston Henry, Kayla Hughes; and freshmen, Temperance Comer, Justyn Winn, BrookLynn Peterson.

Advancing in madrigal: Kirkley; Leila Adams; Gracie Smith; Hannah McCarthy; Christian De La Cruz; Ashton Overly; Russell Lem; and Henry.

Teal said the singers brought home eight superior ratings for class one solos, three superior ratings for class-two solos and one division-one solo for a class-three solo at the contest held at Aledo High School.

“I think it shows the talent that we have in our program,” Teal said. “We are so blessed to have passionate and hardworking students in our choir program.”