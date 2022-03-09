Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Reports
Jail Log
• Hernandez, Jacqueline, 19, Lewisville; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana
• Bryant, John, 51, Glen Rose; warrant
• Schott, Christopher, 38, Somervell County; warrant
• Gates, Tiffany Marie, 31, Fort Worth; warrant
• Prince, Adeil Marie, 35, Glen Rose; warrants
Crashes
• Feb. 28: 9900 block of West USH 67; hit and run
• March 5: 3400 block of East USH 67; accident with injury
• March 7: 1100 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
Fires
• Feb. 28: 5100 block of FM 51; brush fire
• Feb. 28: 4700 block of North FM 199; brush fire
• March 3: 4100 block of CR 2009; structure fire
• March 3: 2100 block of CR 2027; brush fire
• March 3: 1500 block of South FM 56; brush fire
• March 5: 4100 block of East USH 67; unknown fire
• March 5: 200 block of Mary Lynn Drive; unknown fire