Fore Ty golf event set for April 1

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Texas Game Warden Ty Patterson died in the line of duty in 2007, and the Texas Game Warden Association is continuing to remember his service with the Ty Patterson Memorial Golf Tournament to be held April 1 at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

According to a Texas Parks & Wildlife news release issued May 31, 2007, one day after Patterson’s death, Patterson and fellow Game Warden Danny Tuggle were attempting to recover the body of a suspected drowning victim where the river crosses FM 205 in Somervell County when their boat capsized. Both were transported to a Fort Worth hospital where Patterson, 28, died.

"Ty died doing what he loved. He died serving a Texas family dealing with its own tragic loss," said Col. Pete Flores, Law Enforcement Division director with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Entry fee for the four-person Fore Ty scramble is $100 per person, and the fee includes green fee, cart fee, gift, breakfast and lunch.

Registration is at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

There are also a number of sponsorships opportunities available ranging from $100-$1,500.

For more information about signing up or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Mike Stephens at (254) 262-9342 or fortypatterson@gmail.com; John Compton at (325) 248-5803 or jt_compton@yahoo.com; or Cane Shumaker at (214) 471-2846 or cane04@live.com.