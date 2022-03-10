Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Out of the Dark Yard Sale this weekend

The Inn on the River is hosting the Out of the Dark Yard Sale Saturday and Sunday in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event will be held at 205 SW Barnard St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Women in Somervell County Luncheon

The Women in Somervell County History Luncheon will be held March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum located at 307 SW Barnard St. The cost is $30 per person.

For more information, visit www.barnardsmill.org.

Art on the Paluxy is March 19

The Somervell County History Foundation is hosting Art on the Paluxy on Saturday, March 19, from 6-9 p.m. at the Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum located at 307 SW Barnard St.

The event will have works from local artists Karen Wells, Trent Summers, Molly Golson and more along with guest artists Lissa Lee Roberts, Julie Howard and Allison Ramirez.

The cost is $10 for guests and free for members.

For more information, visit www.barnardsmill.org.

2-Man Golf Tournament is March 19

Squaw Valley Golf Course is hosting a two-man golf tournament on Saturday, March 19, at 9 a.m. on The Lakes Course, and Sunday, March 20, on The Links Course.

The cost is $300 per person, and registration ends Monday. Lunch is included each day.

Call 254-897-7956 to sign up or email Steve Heppler at steve.heppler@co.somervell.tx.us.

Glen Rose Chamber Luncheon set for March 17

The Glen Rose/Somervell County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, March 17, at Mama Mia’s, 539 NE Big Bend Trail.

Synder’s Tavern and Inn on the River owner Pam Street will speak on modernizing social media for results.

The cost is $12 at the door or with RSVP by calling the chamber office at (254) 897-2286.

Walk Against Bullying

The first-ever Walk Against Bullying will be held April 9 from 1-5 p.m. at Wheeler Branch Park.

For more information, contact Kelly Harris at (254) 897-3750.

Somervell County Wedding Show scheduled for March 26

The Somervell County Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring the Somervell County Wedding Show at 10 a.m. on March 26 at the Somervell County Expo Center located at 202 Bo Gibbs Drive.

Door prizes will be given out every hour.

For more information about attending or becoming a vendor, email info@exploreglenrose.org.