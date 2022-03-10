May city election canceled; Harris, Freas, Walker retain seats

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The May election for three open spots on the Glen Rose city council has been canceled.

By the time the Feb. 18 date to file for a place on the ballot passed, current council members Kelly Harris, George Freas and TJ Walker were the only candidates to file, Glen Rose interim city secretary Rosario Sosol said.

With only three candidates vying for three spots, no election is needed.

Harris is entering her second term on the council after receiving 555 votes in the November 2020 election.

Freas received 184 votes and Walker received in the November 2021 election special election for the council spots vacated by Julia Douglas, who was elected mayor in the May 2021 election, and Dennis Moore, who resigned.

Moore’s resignation left two open spots on the council and by law, the city was forced to hold a special election instead of appointing a person had there been just one spot open.

The terms of Walker and Freas will expire in 2024. The council positions held by Dee Conrad and Chip Joslin expire in May 2023 as does Douglas’ position as mayor.

• County Election: Early voting for the run-off election between incumbent Dwayne Johnson and Richard Talavera for county commissioner for Precinct 2 begins Monday, May 16, and concludes Friday, May 20.

Election Day is May 24.

In the March 1 primary election, Johnson received 284 votes while Talavera received 282 votes and Norm Planer received just 40 votes.

In 2018, the two were involved in a run-off. Talavera received 274 votes to Johnson’s 222 in the primary election, but Johnson captured the Republican place on the ballot by getting 51.6% of the vote over Talavera.

Johnson beat Democrat Judy Nawrocki by a landslide with 921 votes (84.65%) to Nawrocki’s 167 votes (15.35%).