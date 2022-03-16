Glen Rose FCCLA region conference attendance, awards

Special to the Reporter

The weekend of March 3-5, Glen Rose FCCLA members traveled to Waco to attend the Region II Conference where Glen Rose High School was very well represented.

Students participated in workshops, Family and Consumer Science Assessments, STAR Events and attended General Sessions.

The FCCLA students put in many hours to prepare for their Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Event competitions throughout the year. Many of them compete against as many as 20-30 other students across our region.

These STAR events pertain to many different career paths within the Family & Consumer Science field and help to prepare students by teaching them vital skills to use in the future.

The Glen Rose Students in attendance were Kate Reedy, competing in Say Yes to FCS Education; Melina Tonche and Mary Young, each competing in Fashion Construction; and Zoee Johnson, competing in Nutrition and Wellness.

Daniel Garcia and Johnson also represented Glen Rose FCCLA by taking a Family and Consumer Science Assessment over FCCLA knowledge and Etiquette.

Caroline Davis served as the state president where she participated as a workshop presenter and member of the Region II and State Officer team.

Garcia received a bronze medal and Johnson received a gold medal for their participation in FCSA’s. Tonche competed for the first time in an FCCLA STAR Event where she created a beautiful dress.

Johnson received first place, Reedy and Young received second place, and all of these hardworking young ladies will be advancing to the State Leadership Conference to be held in Dallas, April 7-9.

Garcia will also be traveling to Dallas with Glen Rose FCCLA as an FCSA participant as well as a volunteer.

This past month Caroline Davis and her advisor, Tayler Sullivan, have traveled around the state attending the Region Conferences and represented the state as Texas FCCLA state president and president advisor. They began by attending the Region V Conference in Corpus Christi and finished the region season at the last conference; the Region II Conference which took place this past weekend in Waco.

Along with the Region II Conference, Davis represented the members of Texas FCCLA at the Board of Directors meetings. Along with Davis, Sullivan and Heather Davis represented the Glen Rose High School Chapter and chapters from across the state. Sullivan was elected as the vice chair for the board of directors and will serve another term.