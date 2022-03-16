Sheriff’s office quick in finding, arresting alleged porch pirate

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Somervell County Sheriff’s Office was swift in arresting a suspected porch pirate after reports first surfaced on social media on the last day of February.

Just four days later, a 35-year-old Glen Rose woman was arrested and charged with three counts of mail theft.

“This sends a big message to others because in this day and age with cameras and people allowing us to use it, people need to know someone somewhere is seeing what you’re doing,” Somervell County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Haynes said.

According to the arrest warrant, the incidents occurred in the 400 block of Walker Street and the 700 and 800 blocks of Bryan Street.

Two of the three incidents were caught on camera.

“With our close relationship with the community and finding video and using that video helped get this person stopped,” Haynes said.

The alleged theft on Walker Street was caught on a RING doorbell camera when the victim “noticed a white SUV pull up next to their mailbox on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, shortly after the package delivery and take packages from inside the mailbox,” the arrest warrant states.

Authorities also spoke with one of the victims on Bryan Street, and according to the arrest warrant, she said she had a package taken from her mailbox and that she did not give anyone permission to take any packages from her mailbox.

The incident in the 700 block of Bryan Street was also caught on video.

On March 2, the arrest warrant indicates that the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Glen Rose Post Office saying “several stolen packages had been returned to the post office and dumped in the main mail slot inside the post office. The postmaster said all packages appeared to have been opened and retaped closed.”

According to the arrest warrant, authorities went to a local business near the post office where additional footage was obtained and they “determine that all the videos contained the same vehicle.”

On March 4, according to the arrest warrant, the suspect “was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction,” and she was transported to the Somervell County Jail for booking.

According to the arrest warrant, the suspect was read her constitutional rights (Miranda Warning) and she agreed to talk about the mail theft where she later “confessed to stealing mail from various mailboxes and later returning the stolen items to the post office.”

Bond was set at $5,000 for each count, and she was released on bond last Friday, Haynes said.