Glen Rose community news in brief

Nominations being taken for Tiger’s Eye Award

The Tiger’s Eye Selection Committee is now accepting letters of recommendation for the prestigious Tiger’s Eye Award given annually to a Glen Rose High School graduate who is a support of GRISD schools and activities.

Letters of recommendation must be received no later than April 1. Letters can be sent to Charity or Kendra Taylor, Tiger’s Eye, P.O. Box 2129, Glen Rose, Texas, 76043 or emailed to hatlch@grisd.net (subject: Tiger’s Eye).

Individuals can be nominated for attendance to events and activities; serving as a mentor; or achieving outstanding honors within their chosen profession.

The winner, who is selected by a rotating committee of Glen Rose High graduates representing each decade, will be announced during graduation ceremonies in May.

Also, the recipient’s name will be added to the plaque that is on display at the Glen Rose auditorium.

Previous winners include Billie Flannary; Weldon Hart; Logan Starnes; Jackie Epps; Windell Rozelle; Dorothy Gibbs; Jeanne Hart; Eddie Flannary; Sam White; Lloyd Wirt; Particia West; Bonnah Boyd; Gloria Crisp; Jesse Pruitt; Walter Maynard; Jo Rozelle; Marian Phillips; Scott May; Brenda Ransom; Jack Bridges Jr.; Glennis Millon; Sharon Lawler; Judy May; and Becky Whitt Ice.

Glow ball golf tournament set for April 15

The Glen Rose ISD football team hosting a Glow Ball Tournament on April 15 at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

The first nine holes will begin at 4 p.m. and the last nine will be played after dinner in the dark. Cost per player is $125.

If your business is interested in sponsorships, contact Owen Clifton at (979) 966-2929 or Cliff Watkins at 325-668-1562.

Brave Like Kirby Home Run Derby

The Brave Like Kirby Home Run Derby will be held Saturday, April 2, at the Glen Rose HS baseball field. Sign-ups, food and other activities get underway at 11:30 a.m. with the derby beginning at 1 p.m.

Derby entries are $20 a person and there will be prizes for each age group.

There will also be a silent auction.

All proceeds will be donated to Glen Rose senior Sheldon Kirbow, who is battling leukemia.

Walk Against Bullying

The first-ever Walk Against Bullying will be held April 9 from 1-5 p.m. at Wheeler Branch Park.

For more information, contact Kelly Harris at 254-897-3750.

Somervell County Wedding Show set for March 26

The Somervell County Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring the Somervell County Wedding Show at 10 a.m. on March 26 at the Somervell County Expo Center, 202 Bo Gibbs Drive.

Door prizes will be given out every hour.

For more information about attending or becoming a vendor, email info@exploreglenrose.org.

Casino Night at Squaw Valley set for May 7

Squaw Valley Golf Course is hosting a Casino Night on May 7 at 6 p.m. The cost is $75.

Appetizers will be served from 6-7 p.m.; gaming from 7-10 p.m.; and silent auction from 10-11 p.m.